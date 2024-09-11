Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRAB. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 476,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,097,984. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Grab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Grab by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Grab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,176,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 279,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

