Gray Television, Inc. (GTN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

