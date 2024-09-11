Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Down 22.5%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.33 ($0.07). Approximately 143,528,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 11,983,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.87 ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £276.79 million, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

