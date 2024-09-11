Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

