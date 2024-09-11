Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $102.41 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $102,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

