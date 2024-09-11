Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Invests $234,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

