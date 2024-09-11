Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.06% of Pinstripes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Pinstripes stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Pinstripes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Pinstripes ( NYSE:PNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinstripes Holdings Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

PNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pinstripes from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Pinstripes from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

