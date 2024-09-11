Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average of $270.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

