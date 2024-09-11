Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

