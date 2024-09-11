Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Formula One Group comprises about 1.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Formula One Group worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FWONK opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.