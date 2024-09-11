Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $193.96. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

