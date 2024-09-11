Grin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,880.27 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $94,880.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,862.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00577456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00294834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032178 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00033172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00087483 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

