Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires 11,847 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

NVD opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of -4.30.

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

