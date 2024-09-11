Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CRWD stock opened at $247.74 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

