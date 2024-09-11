Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

