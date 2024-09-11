Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $277,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

CB stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

