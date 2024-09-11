Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FingerMotion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FingerMotion by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FNGR opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of -1.01.

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

