Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $483,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

