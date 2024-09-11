Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,876,284 shares in the company, valued at $709,494,983.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 652,946 shares of company stock valued at $69,260,741. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

