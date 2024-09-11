Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,661,000 after acquiring an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.