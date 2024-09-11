Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,369 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $76,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 47.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 146.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 37,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $181.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

