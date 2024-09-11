Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

