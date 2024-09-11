Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PGR opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $134.34 and a 12 month high of $254.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

