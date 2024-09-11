Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 257 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

