Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 457 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.81.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $884,288. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

