Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,473,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after buying an additional 868,342 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,089,000 after acquiring an additional 78,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

