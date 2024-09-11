Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) were up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 7,769,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,701,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The company has a market cap of £925,727.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

