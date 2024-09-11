GXChain One Day Volume Reaches $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. GXChain has a market cap of $20.96 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.