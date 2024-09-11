Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.