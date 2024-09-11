Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.51. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 431,758 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 340,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 84,258 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 609,971 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

