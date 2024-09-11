Harold Wolkin Purchases 25,000 Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) Director Harold Wolkin bought 25,000 shares of Flora Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,008. Flora Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

FLGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,595 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Flora Growth worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

