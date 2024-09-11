Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $23.80 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.55.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
