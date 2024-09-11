Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $23.80 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

