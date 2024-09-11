Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 3,132 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 589.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

