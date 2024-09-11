Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 4,144 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

