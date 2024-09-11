Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,989 shares of company stock worth $44,737,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $326.90 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

