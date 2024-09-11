Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,976,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,599,000 after acquiring an additional 339,020 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

