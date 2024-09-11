Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

