Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.40. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

