Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

