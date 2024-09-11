Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

