Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $252.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.18. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

