Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

