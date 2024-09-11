Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.