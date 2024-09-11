HC Wainwright Comments on Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Shares of KOD opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

