Head-To-Head Analysis: Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) versus NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA Group and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA Group $30.25 billion 0.76 $923.70 million $0.66 24.92 Semantix $264.23 million 0.05 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.21

Analyst Recommendations

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NTT DATA Group and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA Group and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA Group 3.05% 5.02% 1.95% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Risk & Volatility

NTT DATA Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NTT DATA Group beats Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

