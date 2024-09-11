Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 21,848 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19,507.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after buying an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532,303 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

