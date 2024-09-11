Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,098 shares of company stock worth $63,102,307 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

