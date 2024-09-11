Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 24,701 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

