Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 182,013 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Weibo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WB. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

