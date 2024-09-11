Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 182,013 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Weibo at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WB. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Trading Up 0.1 %
WB opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Weibo Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Weibo
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.