Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 196.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 207.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.71%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

